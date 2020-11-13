Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EA has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $119.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,933.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,809 shares of company stock worth $73,028,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 22.0% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 69.9% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 24,676 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5,566.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 64,712 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 63,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

