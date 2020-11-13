Eight Capital Raises Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target to C$4.25

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.80 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of CVE CTS opened at C$3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.41. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$3.42.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$227.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$219.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

