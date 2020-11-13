eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) in a research note published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EGAN. BidaskClub cut eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on eGain in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on eGain in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Get eGain alerts:

EGAN opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. eGain has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.00 million, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.73.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. eGain had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $90,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,228.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 3,450 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $48,334.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 893,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,763.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,659 shares of company stock worth $1,175,422 in the last ninety days. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of eGain by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of eGain by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of eGain by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of eGain by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.