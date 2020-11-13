Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Shares of EDIT opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $39.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 404.88% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $72,440.16. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,784.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $519,510. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

