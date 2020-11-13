Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,088,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,114,000 after acquiring an additional 262,811 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average is $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

