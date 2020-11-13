Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.62-2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.76. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.62-2.82 EPS.

EPC opened at $33.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Edgewell Personal Care from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.44.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

