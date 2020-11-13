Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,858,000 after purchasing an additional 629,903 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,174,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,718,000 after acquiring an additional 612,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,365,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,852,850,000 after acquiring an additional 355,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,117,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,253,000 after acquiring an additional 233,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.62.

Ecolab stock opened at $203.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.53.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

