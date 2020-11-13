EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of EchoStar worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,790,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,906,000 after buying an additional 156,248 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in EchoStar by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,162,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,491,000 after purchasing an additional 73,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EchoStar by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,531,000 after purchasing an additional 164,865 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in EchoStar by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 755,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in EchoStar by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 624,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $45.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.74.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SATS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded EchoStar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

