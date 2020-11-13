Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 277.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 570.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.32 and a 200-day moving average of $74.30.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $41,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,003.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $2,153,076.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,810,527.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.