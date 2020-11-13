Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.10% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $148,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,425. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DEA opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.14 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

