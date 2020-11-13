Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.79.

Duke Energy stock opened at $94.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 675.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 115,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 100,840 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 35,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

