DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.81.

DTE stock opened at $128.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.92. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $52,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,503 shares of company stock valued at $704,733. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

