Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$25.25 at Scotiabank

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$27.50 to C$25.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

D.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday.

TSE D.UN opened at C$20.08 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$15.21 and a 52 week high of C$36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.69.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

