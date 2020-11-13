Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (DREUF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: DREUF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/9/2020 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.50 to $13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $12.50 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $11.75 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $12.00 to $13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $12.50 to $13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DREUF opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at June 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 262 industrial properties comprising approximately 25.8 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

