Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $113.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

