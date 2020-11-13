Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.97-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $330-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.94 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.97-$1.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NYSE DLB opened at $81.74 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $87.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.56.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $58,151.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $9,802,025 over the last three months. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

