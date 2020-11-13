DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Price Up 5.1% on Strong Earnings

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) rose 5.1% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $30.56 and last traded at $30.35. Approximately 5,384,577 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,199,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,413,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 258,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,903,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.