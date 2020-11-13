Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stake Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,599 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.18% of Discovery worth $19,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 16.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Discovery by 120.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 63,365 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 3,540.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Discovery during the second quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Discovery by 10.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $21.80 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DISCA. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

