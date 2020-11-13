Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Insider Acquires £8,262.51 in Stock

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,859 ($37.35) per share, for a total transaction of £8,262.51 ($10,795.02).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diageo plc (DGE.L) alerts:

On Monday, October 12th, Javier Ferrán bought 307 shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,696 ($35.22) per share, for a total transaction of £8,276.72 ($10,813.59).

On Thursday, September 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 315 shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,630 ($34.36) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.50 ($10,823.75).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 2,951.58 ($38.56) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,637.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,701.33. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08). The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.28.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGE. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) target price on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,957.94 ($38.65).

Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.