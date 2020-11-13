Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (DAU.V) (CVE:DAU) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (DAU.V) (CVE:DAU) rose 11.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 109,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 179,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (DAU.V) (CVE:DAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project covering an area of 410 square kilometers in Western Mali.

