Derby & Company Inc. Invests $218,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Derby & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $2,796,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,742.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,566.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,493.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,816.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1,178.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

