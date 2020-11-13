Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DNLI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.73.
DNLI stock opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $70.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 1.74.
In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,689 shares of company stock worth $1,852,759 over the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after acquiring an additional 87,574 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 24.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 140.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 38.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.
