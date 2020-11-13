Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DNLI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

DNLI stock opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $70.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 1.74.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,689 shares of company stock worth $1,852,759 over the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after acquiring an additional 87,574 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 24.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 140.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 38.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.