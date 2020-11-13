Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Lifted by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,876,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 280,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,452. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

DAL opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

