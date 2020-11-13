Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 334.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 58.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

DAL opened at $34.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 280,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,452. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

