Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,062 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,986 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 334.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,957.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 280,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,452. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.