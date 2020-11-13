David Roger Scammell Sells 19,000 Shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) (CVE:SSV) Stock

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) (CVE:SSV) Director David Roger Scammell sold 19,000 shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$10,989.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 299,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$173,230.80.

David Roger Scammell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 10th, David Roger Scammell sold 42,500 shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$24,739.25.

On Thursday, October 22nd, David Roger Scammell sold 1,000 shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$570.00.

On Monday, October 19th, David Roger Scammell sold 36,000 shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$20,804.40.

On Friday, October 16th, David Roger Scammell sold 11,000 shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$6,389.90.

On Tuesday, October 13th, David Roger Scammell sold 36,000 shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total transaction of C$21,081.60.

On Thursday, October 8th, David Roger Scammell sold 10,000 shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$5,740.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, David Roger Scammell sold 6,500 shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$4,104.75.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock opened at C$0.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34. Southern Silver Exploration Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.69. The company has a market cap of $31.08 million and a PE ratio of -27.00.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) from C$0.52 to C$1.06 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) Company Profile

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

