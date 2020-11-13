Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $86.00 at Morgan Stanley

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DDOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Get Datadog alerts:

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $90.01 on Wednesday. Datadog has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,500.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.90 and a 200-day moving average of $84.09.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 32,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $2,747,698.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 50,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $4,196,651.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,365,758 shares of company stock worth $136,104,344 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Datadog by 74.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.