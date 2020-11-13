Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11,633.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280,278 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of Danaher worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Danaher by 12.0% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 23.6% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Danaher by 13.0% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.19.

DHR stock opened at $232.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

