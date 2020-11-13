Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) (LON:DMGT) Insider Acquires £154.88 in Stock

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) (LON:DMGT) insider Paul Zwillenberg acquired 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 704 ($9.20) per share, for a total transaction of £154.88 ($202.35).

Paul Zwillenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, Paul Zwillenberg acquired 21 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 706 ($9.22) per share, for a total transaction of £148.26 ($193.70).

On Monday, September 7th, Paul Zwillenberg acquired 22 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87) per share, for a total transaction of £149.38 ($195.17).

Shares of DMGT stock opened at GBX 726 ($9.49) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 689.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 687.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a one year high of GBX 873.67 ($11.41). The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.86.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, and news and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media segments.

