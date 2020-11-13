Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CELP. Zacks Investment Research cut Cypress Environmental Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Cypress Environmental Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

NYSE:CELP opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Cypress Environmental Partners had a return on equity of 75.27% and a net margin of 2.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Cypress Environmental Partners will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cypress Environmental Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Cypress Environmental Partners worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

