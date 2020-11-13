Cynata Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Cynata Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CYYNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

CYYNF opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Cynata Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.

Cynata Therapeutics Company Profile

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes a proprietary mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand for human therapeutic use in Australia. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

