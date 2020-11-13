CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues Earnings Results

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CVS opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average of $62.41. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

