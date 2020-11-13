CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 70.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $3,387,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $1,638,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 885,293 shares of company stock worth $119,709,887. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $137.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $153.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.25 and a beta of 1.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

