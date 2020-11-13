CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $3,387,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $203,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 885,293 shares of company stock valued at $119,709,887 over the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $137.30 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $153.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

