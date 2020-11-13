CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Acquires $11,720.00 in Stock

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director John B. Reilly III purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $11,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 213,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,999.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $583.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.62%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 411.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 162,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,475 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

