Critical Survey: Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) vs. Soligen Technologies (OTCMKTS:SGTN)

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) and Soligen Technologies (OTCMKTS:SGTN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadwind and Soligen Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadwind $178.22 million 0.32 -$4.52 million ($0.23) -14.52 Soligen Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Soligen Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Broadwind.

Risk & Volatility

Broadwind has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soligen Technologies has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Broadwind and Soligen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadwind -0.52% -0.77% -0.25% Soligen Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of Broadwind shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Broadwind shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of Soligen Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Broadwind and Soligen Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadwind 0 0 4 0 3.00 Soligen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Broadwind currently has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 59.68%. Given Broadwind’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Broadwind is more favorable than Soligen Technologies.

Summary

Soligen Technologies beats Broadwind on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc. provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. The Gearing segment offers gearing, and gearboxes and systems for onshore and offshore oil and gas fracking and drilling, surface and underground mining, wind energy, steel, material handling, and other infrastructure markets. The Industrial Solutions segment provides supply chain solutions, inventory management, and kitting and assembly services to natural gas turbine market. The company sells its products through its direct sales force and independent sales agents. The company was formerly known as Broadwind Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind, Inc. in May 2020. Broadwind, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.

About Soligen Technologies

Soligen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, manufactures cast metal parts for automotive companies in the United States. The company offers engine blocks, cylinder heads, manifolds, and other metal parts involved in building and testing prototype automotive and aerospace engines. The company manufactures ceramic casting molds including functional engine blocks and golf club heads. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Van Nuys, California.

