Critical Review: Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) and Takung Art (NYSE:TKAT)

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) and Takung Art (NYSE:TKAT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Yunji and Takung Art, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji 0 2 0 0 2.00 Takung Art 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Yunji and Takung Art’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji -0.96% -0.24% -0.11% Takung Art -66.19% -51.57% -10.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Yunji shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Takung Art shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Takung Art shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yunji and Takung Art’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $1.68 billion 0.25 -$18.07 million ($1.31) -1.50 Takung Art $3.17 million 4.34 -$4.09 million N/A N/A

Takung Art has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yunji.

Volatility & Risk

Yunji has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Takung Art has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yunji beats Takung Art on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc. operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors. Its platform offers and trades in various artwork, such as calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, crafts, jade, jewelry, metal ware, ceramics, and antique furniture. The company serves traders, original owners, and offering agents. Takung Art Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

