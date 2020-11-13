Critical Review: Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) & Laxai Pharma (OTCMKTS:LAXAF)

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Laxai Pharma (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Codexis has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laxai Pharma has a beta of 3.42, suggesting that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Codexis and Laxai Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis 0 0 3 0 3.00 Laxai Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Codexis currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.39%. Given Codexis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Codexis is more favorable than Laxai Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Codexis and Laxai Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis -31.08% -20.77% -14.12% Laxai Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Codexis shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Codexis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 93.0% of Laxai Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Codexis and Laxai Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis $68.46 million 13.20 -$11.94 million ($0.21) -72.57 Laxai Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Laxai Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Codexis.

Summary

Laxai Pharma beats Codexis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The company's platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also enhances the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency or outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Laxai Pharma

Laxai Pharma, Ltd. offers contract research services in the United States. It provides integrated services across the drug development spectrum. The company focuses its services in the areas of biostatistics, data management (EDC, Hybrid, and Paper), CDISC consulting, medical writing, monitoring, regulatory, drug safety, and related training programs. The company was formerly known as Nexgen Biofuels Ltd. and changed its name to Laxai Pharma, Ltd. in February, 2010. Laxai Pharma, Ltd. is based in Tampa, Florida.

