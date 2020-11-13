Critical Comparison: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) vs. Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) and Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

MGM Resorts International pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Extended Stay America pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. MGM Resorts International pays out 1.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extended Stay America pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MGM Resorts International has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Extended Stay America has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

66.2% of MGM Resorts International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Extended Stay America shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of MGM Resorts International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MGM Resorts International and Extended Stay America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Resorts International $12.90 billion 0.91 $2.05 billion $0.77 30.77 Extended Stay America $1.22 billion 1.83 $69.67 million $0.95 12.84

MGM Resorts International has higher revenue and earnings than Extended Stay America. Extended Stay America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGM Resorts International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MGM Resorts International and Extended Stay America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Resorts International 20.81% -12.08% -4.10% Extended Stay America -1.23% 7.99% 2.20%

Risk and Volatility

MGM Resorts International has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extended Stay America has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MGM Resorts International and Extended Stay America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Resorts International 4 11 1 0 1.81 Extended Stay America 0 0 0 0 N/A

MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus price target of $19.27, suggesting a potential downside of 18.67%. Given MGM Resorts International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MGM Resorts International is more favorable than Extended Stay America.

Summary

MGM Resorts International beats Extended Stay America on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. The company's casino operations include slots, table games, and race and sports book wagering. As of March 22, 2020, its portfolio consisted of 29 hotel and destination gaming offerings. The company also owns and operates Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Primm Valley Golf Club, and Fallen Oak golf course. Its customers include premium gaming customers; leisure and wholesale travel customers; business travelers; and group customers, including conventions, trade associations, and small meetings. The company was formerly known as MGM MIRAGE and changed its name to MGM Resorts International in June 2010. MGM Resorts International was founded in 1986 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

