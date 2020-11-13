Critical Comparison: Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) vs. RadView Software (OTCMKTS:RDVWF)

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) and RadView Software (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alteryx and RadView Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx $417.91 million 17.96 $27.14 million $0.56 202.48 RadView Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alteryx has higher revenue and earnings than RadView Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Alteryx shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Alteryx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of RadView Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alteryx and RadView Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx -3.20% 3.30% 1.04% RadView Software N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alteryx and RadView Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx 1 5 8 0 2.50 RadView Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alteryx currently has a consensus target price of $143.79, indicating a potential upside of 26.81%. Given Alteryx’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alteryx is more favorable than RadView Software.

Summary

Alteryx beats RadView Software on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc. provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications. The company also offers Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository; and Alteryx Community, which allow users to gain valuable insights in its platform. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. The company was formerly known as Alteryx, LLC and changed its name to Alteryx, Inc. in March 2011. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

RadView Software Company Profile

RadView Software Ltd. develops and markets software for testing the performance, scalability, and integrity of Internet applications. Its WebLOAD provides various solutions, such as Website, Java, NET, Oracle forms, Web services/REST, and Selenium load testing solutions, as well as continuous integration, CRM and ERP performance testing, and campus management platforms testing solutions. The company's WebLOAD testing solution is used for testing applications in financial services, retail, media, education, manufacturing, healthcare, and other sectors. RadView Software Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is based in Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel.

