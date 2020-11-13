Critical Analysis: Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) & Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Prevail Therapeutics and Novozymes A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics N/A -50.48% -44.40% Novozymes A/S 20.73% 27.20% 14.74%

82.6% of Prevail Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Novozymes A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.2% of Prevail Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Prevail Therapeutics has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prevail Therapeutics and Novozymes A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics N/A N/A -$63.19 million ($2.22) -4.41 Novozymes A/S $2.16 billion 8.22 $472.79 million $1.65 36.15

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Prevail Therapeutics. Prevail Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novozymes A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Prevail Therapeutics and Novozymes A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Novozymes A/S 5 2 1 0 1.50

Prevail Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $23.57, suggesting a potential upside of 140.52%. Given Prevail Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Prevail Therapeutics is more favorable than Novozymes A/S.

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats Prevail Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease. It is also developing PR006 for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia with GRN mutation; and PR004 for the treatment of synucleinopathies. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry. It also provides wastewater solutions, such as additives, biogas production, industrial bio cleaning, compound removal, odor control, and system start-up solutions; and textile solutions comprising denim finishing and abrasion, biopreparation, biopolishing bleach clean-up, and desizing solutions. In addition, the company offers forest products that include bleach boosting, deinking, fiber modification, effluent control, pitch and stickies control, and starch modification products; and leather solutions, which comprise biopreparation, degreasing, and re-bating. Further, it provides pharmaceutical solutions, including lipases, immobilized lipases, and proteases for biocatalysis; and rTrypsin for cell culture. Novozymes A/S has a strategic collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health for the research, development, production, marketing, and sale of a portfolio of probiotic products; and development agreement with CARBIOS to produce enzyme for recycling of pet-plastics and fibers. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

