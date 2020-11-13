Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 41.11%.

Shares of CCAP opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $392.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 90.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCAP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

