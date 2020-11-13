Cormark Raises Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$1.40

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TCW. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$0.65 to C$1.20 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.31.

TCW opened at C$1.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.97. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.64.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale M. Dusterhoft sold 27,600 shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$31,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 576,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$657,565.68.

About Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

