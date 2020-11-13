Cormark Raises Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Price Target to C$6.50

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020 // Comments off

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.23.

Shares of TSE VII opened at C$4.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$9.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.70.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Analyst Recommendations for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII)

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.