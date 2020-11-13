Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

CPRT opened at $117.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.32. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Copart will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

