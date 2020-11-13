Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Stock Price Up 5.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) shares rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$3.50 to C$3.75. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) traded as high as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.09. Approximately 280,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 205,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.92.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CTS. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.42, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$227.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$219.50 million. Research analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile (CVE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

