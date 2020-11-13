Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its target price increased by Laurentian from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) alerts:

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.41. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$3.42.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$227.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$219.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.