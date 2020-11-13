Contrasting Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) & Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) and Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

98.5% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and Relay Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics 10.78% 24.29% 4.08% Relay Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Halozyme Therapeutics and Relay Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics 0 2 9 0 2.82 Relay Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $31.91, suggesting a potential downside of 17.61%. Relay Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.23%. Given Relay Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Relay Therapeutics is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and Relay Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics $195.99 million 26.71 -$72.24 million ($0.50) -77.46 Relay Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Relay Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Relay Therapeutics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. Its proprietary product include Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in subcutaneous urography; and to improve resorption of radiopaque agents. The company is also developing Perjeta for breast cancer; RITUXAN HYCELA and MabThera SC for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL); RITUXAN SC for patients with CLL; and HYQVIA for the treatment of immunodeficiency disorders. In addition, it is developing Tecentriq for non-small cell lung cancer; OCREVUS for multiple sclerosis; DARZALEX for the treatment of patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma; nivolumab for the treatment of solid tumors; ALXN1210 and ALXN1810 subcutaneous formulations; ARGX-113, a human neonatal Fc receptor; ARGX-117 to treat autoimmune diseases; and BMS-986179, an anti-CD-73 antibody. The company has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Alexion Pharma Holding; ARGENX BVBA; and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.