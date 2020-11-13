Contrasting Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) & Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG)

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) and Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Planet Green shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Barfresh Food Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Planet Green shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Barfresh Food Group has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Planet Green has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Barfresh Food Group and Planet Green, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barfresh Food Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Planet Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and Planet Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barfresh Food Group -123.01% -147.78% -65.64% Planet Green 73.02% -30.50% -24.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and Planet Green’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barfresh Food Group $4.31 million 7.96 -$5.59 million ($0.04) -5.75 Planet Green $4.11 million 5.21 $2.95 million N/A N/A

Planet Green has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Barfresh Food Group.

Summary

Planet Green beats Barfresh Food Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Planet Green Company Profile

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, develops, manufactures, and markets sauces and other products in the People's Republic of China. It also offers spices; and various food and beverage products, including packaged sauce, tea, and brown rice syrup to consumers and food service businesses. The company sells its products directly to supermarket chains, mass merchandisers, wholesalers, restaurants, and others, as well as to third-party distributors and online. The company was formerly known as American Lorain Corporation and changed its name to Planet Green Holdings Corp. in September 2018. Planet Green Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

