Contrasting American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) and Service Team (OTCMKTS:SVTE)

Service Team (OTCMKTS:SVTE) and American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Service Team and American Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Team $3.91 million 0.23 N/A N/A N/A American Resources $24.48 million 1.89 -$70.92 million ($1.81) -0.72

Service Team has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Service Team and American Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Team 0 0 0 0 N/A American Resources 0 1 1 0 2.50

American Resources has a consensus price target of $2.63, indicating a potential upside of 101.92%. Given American Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Resources is more favorable than Service Team.

Volatility & Risk

Service Team has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Resources has a beta of -1.2, indicating that its stock price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Service Team and American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Team N/A N/A N/A American Resources -538.18% N/A -62.84%

Summary

American Resources beats Service Team on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Service Team Company Profile

Service Team Inc. manufactures, maintains, and repairs truck bodies in the United States. It manufactures truck bodies that are attached to a truck chassis; and other products used by the trucking industry. The vans are available for hauling dry freight or refrigerated freight. It serves auto dealers and users of trucks, such as dairies, food distributors, and local delivery. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Villa Park, California.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction, processing, and distribution of metallurgical carbon to the steel and specialty metals industries. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where metallurgical carbon deposits are concentrated. The company was formerly known as NGFC Equities, Inc. and changed its name to American Resources Corporation in February 2017. American Resources Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

